There was word on Monday that the Browns will be allowed to have up to 12,000 fans in attendance for future home games and Ohio’s other NFL team got the same word Tuesday.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that state health officials informed the team of the increased capacity via an email. The Bengals had no fans at their Week One home game and opened the doors to 6,000 fans when they beat the Jaguars in Week Four.

Week Seven’s game against the Browns will be the Bengals’ first home game under the new attendance guidelines. Those guidelines call for opening additional seating sections to ensure proper social distancing and no group of fans attending games together can include more than six people.

In addition to those requirements, the Bengals will also be required to work with the Cincinnati Health Department to evaluate compliance during games and discuss any modifications that may be necessary in the future.

Bengals can have 12,000 fans at upcoming games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk