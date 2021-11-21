Bengals up 10-6 at halftime in Las Vegas

The Bengals closed out the first half of their first visit to Las Vegas with a lead over the Raiders.

Running back Joe Mixon scored the game’s only touchdown on an 11-yard run in the second quarter and the Bengals went into the locker room with a 10-6 lead over the home team. It’s the seventh straight game with at least one touchdown for Mixon and the back now has 10 overall touchdowns on the season.

The touchdown drive was helped by a unnecessary roughness penalty on Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson and another one by defensive end Yannick Ngakoue helped set up a 54-yard Evan McPhearson field goal.

While Cincinnati made the Raiders pay for those mistakes, the Raiders could have done more to make the Bengals pay for a big one by Joe Burrow. The quarterback was stripped of the ball by Ngakoue on the first possession of the game and Dallin Leavitt returned the ball inside the Cincinnati 10-yard-line. The Raiders only picked up one yard before settling for a Daniel Carlson field goal.

Burrow was sacked again by Solomon Thomas to end a drive late in the second quarter and moved gingerly on his way to the sideline, which will be something to monitor once the teams are back on the field.

