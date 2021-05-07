Bengali girls in Pakistan find haven in gymnastics
Bengali teen migrants living in Pakistan aim to compete on an international stage
Underprivileged Bengali teens form competitive gymnastics team
Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/06/2021
Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya opens up about his relationship with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big bout with Billy Joe Saunders.
Luka Doncic said he wasn't himself with officials this season.
"Whatever way you spin this, it's sad."
More praise for the Cincinnati Bengals selecting LSU's Ja'Marr Chase.
Russell Westbrook continues to find ways to make NBA history down the stretch with the Wizards.
The San Francisco 49ers are in talks to re-sign veteran cornerback Richard Sherman.
Floyd Mayweather is boxing Logan Paul in an exhibition on June 6, but he nearly came to blows with his brother and fellow YouTube star Jake Paul.
The Eagles' on-camera blemish over NC State's Alim McNeill is still hanging over the entire process. By Adam Hermann
In need of a backup quarterback with skins on the wall, Dallas will look into Jeff Driskel on Friday.
Albert Pujols was cut by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger's decade with his second major league team. The Angels surprisingly announced the move to designate Pujols for assignment one day after he wasn't in the lineup for the slumping club's fourth consecutive loss. The decision was made after Pujols, dissatisfied with irregular playing time, had a late-night meeting with general manager Perry Minasian and team president John Carpino.
Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge reiterated his support of Marcus Smart despite the guard's ejection Sunday.
At least ... at first.
Johnson is still very much a young player in the NFL.
After taking safety Jevon Holland with a second-round pick, the Dolphins are moving on from Bobby McCain in a cost-cutting move.
Steph Curry dropped in 34 as the Warriors cruised to an easy win against the Thunder on Thursday.
The Washington Football Team may not be finished adding talent to their offensive line. According to Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network
Some fans and analysts scoffed a bit when Mike Smith talked about championship aspirations after joining U-M last year.
The NHL fined the New York Rangers $250,000 for its statement that criticized player safety head George Parros after league fined Tom Wilson $5,000.
The NFL sent out memos reminding teams that they are not obligated to pay players who suffer injuries away from team facilities.