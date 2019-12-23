Bengals put A.J. Green on IR, finally

A.J. Green‘s season ended before it started.

Now, the Bengals are finally shutting him down.

The team announced today that the veteran wide receiver was placed on injured reserve, but only after they mentioned in their press release that they had claimed linebacker Sharif Finch off waivers from the Titans.

That just adds another peculiar layer to a story that has been strange all year, as there was a point at which coach Zac Taylor said he was expected to play one week, but then Green denied it, and his brief time practicing came to an end.

Green didn’t play a snap this year, after injuring his ankle in the first practice of training camp. His contract expires after this season, and he seems to know the franchise tag is coming. He would prefer more security, as they all would.

Finch has played in 23 games, with three starts for the Titans, after he was signed last year as an undrafted rookie from Temple.