Benfica vs Arsenal LIVE: Result and reaction from Europa League fixture tonight

Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal’s goal against Benfica in Rome (Getty Images)

Arsenal are away to Benfica in the Europa League this evening – as much as any team can be ‘away’ in a neutral venue. The last-32 first leg, originally set to take place in Lisbon, was relocated to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions, with the reverse fixture next week moved from north London to Athens.

Arsenal were essentially flawless in the group stage of the competition, winning the maximum 18 points available from their six first-round games. As such, they topped their group, while Portuguese side Benfica finished runners-up to Rangers with 12 points.

Tonight’s clash marks just the third meeting between the two teams, 30 years after their previous clashes. The first time the clubs went head to head – in the 1991 European Cup – a 1-1 draw was the result. One month later, Benfica were 3-1 winners in the same competition. What matters is this evening’s match-up, however, which Benfica enter with two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five outings. Arsenal, meanwhile, have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last give games – meaning tonight’s opponents are in similar form. Follow live updates from Benfica vs Arsenal below at the conclusion of Wolfsberger vs Tottenham.