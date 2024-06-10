Benfica starlet rejects contract offer after Manchester United bid gets turned down

Portugal international Joao Neves has turned down Benfica’s offer of a new contract amid interest from Manchester United.

United are keen to strengthen their midfield department this summer, with Joao Neves among the targets.

Although the Benfica star would be an extremely expensive recruit to pursue, with United already facing financial restrictions. The Reds need to sell players before they can add names like new signings to the squad.

Neves, 19, is seen as a potential replacement for Casemiro. The Brazilian is likely to leave Old Trafford before the new season kicks off but United have yet to settle on their target to replace him.

Reports emerged last week that Benfica were quick to turn down a proposal worth £51million from United, as per Record.

The problem for United is Neves has a £105m release clause written into his contract, which is the same figure Benfica forced Chelsea to pay Enzo Fernandez 18 months ago.

There are now claims that Neves has turned down a contract offer from Benfica, as per The Metro.

Neves is also believed to have attracted interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

That said, United’s interest is said to be the most advanced, but I can’t see the club overspending on players this summer and repeating old mistakes.

Neves hoping to star at Euro 2024

Neves will join Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot in the Portugal squad for the upcoming European Championships.

United captain Fernandes went on record in March tipping Neves to thrive in the Premier League.

Fernandes said: “I don’t know if United rumours are true, but I know he is ready for that big jump.

“He is an excellent player, he’s with the National team. That’s also why the big clubs are after him.”

Neves broke into the Benfica first team and Fernandez’s replacement. Could he do the same at United if Casemiro leaves?

