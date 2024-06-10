Benfica’s Rising Star Grabs Attention: Man Utd and PSG on Alert as Impressive Stats Shine

Last month, a report circulated that Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing Joao Neves from SL Benfica. Manager Luis Enrique reportedly sees Neves as a valuable addition to the squad, filling in another piece of the midfield puzzle.

However, Manchester United are also interested in the player. The major hurdle, though, isn’t just the competition between the clubs; it’s the asking price set by the Portuguese club.

WhoScored.com published a stat on Monday highlighting why both teams are keen on the 19-year-old midfielder. According to the statistical outlet, Neves made more passes per game (60.5) than any other player in Liga Portugal last season.

The Red Devils attempted to get ahead of the competition with an offer for Neves. A recent report indicates that Manchester United’s €60 million (£51 million) offer has been turned down.

Additionally, Benfica’s sporting director, Rui Costa, has stated that negotiations won’t commence unless the bid reaches €100 million (£85 million).

Despite the setback, A BOLA reports that Manchester United remains determined to acquire the Benfica standout and is expected to submit a new offer to secure his signature.