Benfica now want to sign Greenwood from Man United

Benfica are interested in a surprise deal for Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood this summer, according to Portuguese publication Record.

Greenwood spent the recent campaign on loan with Getafe where he registered ten goals and six assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

The Spanish club named him as their Player of the Year, but it is unlikely that the Red Devils will consider loaning him out for another season.

United need to recoup funds to increase their spending power and Benfica are prepared to attack for Greenwood’s signature (Record – page 10).

United will be eyeing higher fee for Greenwood

United have made it clear that Greenwood won’t play for the club anymore and it is only a matter of time before he heads for the exit door.

Benfica have already done business with United with the recent transfer of Alvaro Fernandez. They triggered a buy option in his loan deal for £5 million up front.

The Portuguese outfit may now propose to sign Greenwood on loan with a conditional buy clause. However, United will want to get more out of the deal.

The hierarchy will want at least £25m to consider his exit and will be hoping more suitors come forward. A permanent transfer could also be preferred.

