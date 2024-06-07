Benfica will not sell João Neves this summer unless €120 million release clause is met

Benfica will not sell in-demand midfielder João Neves this summer unless his €120 million release clause is met, according to a new report from Portugal.

Manchester United are looking to sign a strong midfielder this summer to partner Kobbie Mainoo, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen looking past their prime and Scott McTominay better suited to be used as a backup.

At 19 years of age, Neves fits the bill to a tee, offering incredible presence in defensive midfield and maturity beyond his years. A double pivot of Mainoo and Neves could potentially provide United with a world class central midfield for the next decade and beyond.

Recent reports suggested United have the prodigious young Portuguese talent high on their wish list, with one even claiming they had lodged a €60 million bid, which was rejected.

Whether or not that bid was really lodged, it looks like any other offer will be in vain if A Bola are to be believed.

The outlet claims that Benfica are “structuring their attack on the [transfer] market in such a way that they do not need to sell João Neves this summer.

“The message … is clear: whoever wants to take João Neves now will have to pay the €120 million of the player’s release clause, set in August.”

A Bola further explains that the Eagles are planning to build next season’s plans around Neves and that “the midfielder is seen as fundamental by the coach, Roger Schmidt, to having a good campaign.”

They say that the “probability remains high” that the Portugal international will be sold, but only at that price or “through a financial operation that puts the business at that value.” What the latter means is unclear, but in any event, it smacks of delusion by A Bola (or Benfica) to imagine that there is a high probability of a €120m outlay from any club in the current climate.

The article cites the case of Antonio Silva, another mooted United target, who was kept last season and is now set to be sold “for values around €60/70 million.”

Neves will be offered an improved contract to keep him happy at Benfica for twelve more months, which could see his release clause increased even further.

The Lisbon side’s determination to play hardball will almost certainly rule United out of the running for the starlet’s signature, given their financial restrictions. It could of course be a bluff to try to up the ante on the bidding, but either way, United are not going to land the Tavira man easily, cheaply or quickly this summer.





