Benfica not interested in Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood



Portuguese giants Benfica are not at all interested in Manchester United star Mason Greenwood despite initial claims that a transfer was on the cards.

Greenwood’s future is one of the key things United will need to sort out when the summer transfer window opens.

He has not played for the Red Devils since January 2022, when he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. His last appearance for the club came against West Ham in the Premier League.

The charges against Greenwood were eventually dropped, with the Crown Prosecution Service citing the withdrawal of key witnesses as their main reason. After a lengthy internal probe into the situation, United had provisionally planned to reintegrate him back into the team but when their plot was leaked, they faced intense backlash and criticism from the public.

United were forced to perform a U-turn and a late decision was made to allow Greenwood to join La Liga side Getafe on loan instead. At Getafe, the forward rediscovered some of his form. He bagged 10 goals and six assists in 36 appearances across all competitions on his way to winning the club’s Player of the Season award.

He was an almost ever-present player for Jose Bordalas as he helped Getafe finish in 12th place in Spain’s top flight.

The 22-year-old’s performances are believed to have drawn the interest of some of Europe’s biggest teams including Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Getafe were also thought to be keen on extending his stay at Estadio Coliseum but are unlikely to be able to afford United’s asking price for Greenwood. As such, it was stated that Getafe turned their attention towards Real Madrid’s Arda Guler.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Benfica are also keen on adding Greenwood to their ranks.

It was even suggested that Benfica’s Sporting Director, Rui Pedro Braz, met with Greenwood and his representatives to discuss the possibility of getting a transfer over the line.

O Jogo have now given an update on the matter and poured cold water on the rumours of a potential switch to the Eagles for the Carrington academy graduate.

The Portuguese newspaper explain that Greenwood is not even on Benfica’s list of reinforcements they’re set to pursue.

No meeting has been held between Benfica chiefs and Greenwood’s camp.

Even more, O Jogo point out that the links to Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are a sign that Benfica wouldn’t have the financial muscle to compete for the Englishman’s signature.







