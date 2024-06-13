Benfica in no rush to sell Manchester United target this summer

Benfica in no rush to sell Manchester United target this summer

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves and reportedly saw a £51million proposal pushed back just over a week ago.

Neves has earned interest with several other European clubs and will hope to show the world what he can offer at Euro 2024. United have been credited with interest for several months.

At 19, Neves will be encouraged to stay at Benfica for at least one more year, especially if club president Rui Costa has anything to do with it.

According to Record, Costa is in ‘no rush’ to sell Neves to raise funds this summer.

The former Portuguese striker has earned the reputation of being a tough negotiator after profiting millions from Premier League clubs in recent transfer windows. It’s been two years since Benfica fleeced Liverpool for a donkey named Darwin Nunez.

Manchester United change transfer strategy

According to The Independent, the new Ineos leadership team at United are transforming recruitment at Old Trafford in a bid to close the huge gap on their rivals at the top of the Premier League.

The club will now press on with trying to overhaul recruitment, and gradually shift the squad to one that is much more youth-based and dynamic.

That’s a lot of work for one summer!

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Benfica in no rush to sell Manchester United target this summer

Jun 13 2024, 14:46

Daily Mail target Marcus Rashford with shameful attack on struggling star

Jun 13 2024, 14:31

European giants ready to meet United’s demands for Mason Greenwood as talks reached an ‘advanced stage’

Jun 13 2024, 14:30