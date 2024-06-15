Benfica Anticipates PSG to Ramp Up Interest in Liverpool and Man Utd Target, Expects Offer Soon

SL Benfica’s midfielder João Neves is catching the eye of major European clubs this summer. The 19-year-old is also part of Portugal’s squad for UEFA Euro 2024, and a strong performance in the tournament could attract even more interest.

Neves has caught the attention of top European teams such as Liverpool, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain. Recognizing the young talent’s high demand, Benfica is determined not to sell him cheaply.

According to a recent report, Benfica’s sporting director, Rui Costa, made it clear that they won’t consider offers below €100 million (£85 million). However, this steep price tag could be challenging for a club like PSG to meet.

Nonetheless, with the amount of interest Neves has A Bola reports that Benfica believes PSG will make an offer for Neves very soon.

Additionally, the information reveals that the Parisians have been ramping up their interest and recently reached out to Benfica to discuss the terms of a possible deal.

⚠️Benfica pense que le PSG va effectuer une offre très prochainement pour João Neves Le PSG intensif son intérêt et a récemment sondé Benfica pour les modalités d’un possible deal Benfica a déjà refusé deux offres a 60M. Le club portugais veut un deal proche de 100M A BOLA🇵🇹🗞 pic.twitter.com/DyvAyryvhg — Paris_SGINFOS (@Paris_SGINFOS) June 15, 2024

The 19-year-old made 55 appearances across all competitions last 2023-24 season while scoring three goals and registering two assists.