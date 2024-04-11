Benfica 2-1 Marseille: Silva and Di Maria score in first-leg win

Benfica looked in control of the tie when Angel di Maria made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute [Getty Images]

Benfica beat Marseille in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final.

Rafa Silva gave the Portuguese hosts the lead after controlling Casper Tengstedt's pass before sweeping in.

Angel di Maria doubled their lead from David Neres' ball to finish off a fine move.

But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Marseille, who are eighth in Ligue 1, hope going into next week's second leg in France as he raced on to a through ball before firing home.

Former Benfica boss Sven-Goran Eriksson, who has cancer, was given a guard of honour on their pitch at half-time.

The winners of the tie face either Liverpool or Atalanta in the semi-finals. Atalanta won the first leg 3-0 at Anfield.