Benetti brilliantly trolls Orioles after announcer's bizarre suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox' play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti delivered an epic troll of the Baltimore Orioles Monday night in reference to reports that they suspended their play-by-play announcer, Kevin Brown, for a ludicrous reason.

On July 23, Brown pointed out on MASN's broadcast that the Orioles had won as many games at Tropicana Field against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023 as they had in the previous three seasons combined. Brown has not appeared on the network since, and Awful Announcing and The Athletic reported Monday that ownership took exception to the comment and pulled him from the broadcast booth.

It's worth noting that Brown's commentary was accompanied by a graphic, which was clearly prepped ahead of the game broadcast.

Exclusive: Orioles announcer Kevin Brown removed from booth for comments on lack of previous wins https://t.co/SadwXBiHNi pic.twitter.com/EibRM6Nx9m — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023

During Monday's White Sox game against the Yankees, Benetti pointed out on-air that the Yankees had beaten the first-place Orioles six times this season and then said, "I hope I don't get suspended by the Orioles for saying that."

Jason Benetti taking shots at the O's pic.twitter.com/aDnElFLiuc — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 8, 2023

Brown has been with the Orioles since 2019 as a TV and radio commentator.

"Kevin Brown is one of the most talented, thoughtful, curious, positive people I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting, working with and calling a friend," Benetti said in a tweet. "He’s truly one of the best play-by-play announcers in the country. If the Orioles don’t want him, another team’ll be elated."

