Beneil Dariush responds to Dan Hooker’s callout for UFC 305 in Australia

Dan Hooker issued a callout to Beneil Dariush, and he didn’t get a yes, but he also didn’t get a no.

Last week, Hooker threw out several names he’d like to fight for UFC 305, which marks the return of the promotion to Hooker’s part of the world. The event is scheduled to take place on Aug 18 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Hooker, who’s a New Zealand native, mentioned Dariush (22-6-1 MMA, 16-6-1 UFC) in the list of names he’d like to fight.

“Any human God made UFC 305,” wrote Hooker on X. “Dariosh/moycano/fiviev/spamshot. I don’t give a f*ck.”

Dariush responded to the callout, not fully committing to the idea but not closing the door on it either.

“Maybe,” Dariush told Helen Yee. “I have a lot going on, a lot on my plate right now, but if I can get it all figured out, maybe. I feel bad. This guy has been calling me out for so long, and normally, I just say yes to people, but he’s the one guy that I can never seem to get on the right schedule with.

“So maybe. Maybe we end up doing it in Australia. I love Australia except for the fact that they tax me like no other, so maybe not. Maybe we’ll do it in Vegas, or somewhere we don’t get taxed. We’ll figure it out. … I think it’s 20% or something stupid like that, and I’m trying to keep my money. I don’t know about Dan.

“… I prefer not to do it in Australia just because of that, but at the same time, I do love Australia, so I wouldn’t hate it. It wouldn’t be the end of the world. I would love to go there, fight, and then spend an extra week for vacation.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie