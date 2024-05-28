Benefit 14U event raises funds for Tupelo assistant coach

May 28—Six local 14 and under baseball teams battled it out for a great cause May 18-19 at East Central University's Ken Turner Field and Ada High School's Cougar Field.

The event was appropriately titled Medcalf Mayhem and was a fundraiser for Tupelo assistant coach Joel Medcalf, who was recently diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

"He recently began his treatment and the local baseball community and his church family from Crosspointe Church rallied to support him and his loved ones," said Travis Graham, one of the many local residents who helped organize the event. "East Central University Athletics and the Ada High School Athletic Department graciously opened their baseball fields for the 14u tournament."

Graham said both East Central University head coach Kevin Paxson and Ada head coach Shane Coker made sure their baseball parks were ready to host tournament games.

Admission and concession stands were by donation only and a benefit dinner was hosted by Crosspointe Church at Ken Turner Field the Friday before the tournament.

There was also a Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby. Hagen Graham, a member of the Byng High School baseball team, won the adult division and Aiden Lawson was the 14U home run champ.

"The tournament saw great representation from local teams," Travis Graham said. Included in the six-team field were The Hughes County Expos, The Ada Prospects, The Ada Wood Ducks, The Tupelo Tigers, The Southeast Unit and the Fletcher Wildcats.

The Hughes County Expos battled the Tupelo Tigers in the finals. The Tigers — coached by Joel Medcalf himself — ended up coming out on top 5-2 in seven innings.

When the dust had settled, Medcalf Mayhem had raised $3,660 for the Medcalf family.

"We want to thank East Central University, Ada City Schools, the participating teams and all the families associated with those teams. Without their collective effort, this event wouldn't have achieved the success it did," Graham said.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Medcalf family can do so via the Venmo app to @karamedcalf-80.