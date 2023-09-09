How Benedictine's star linebacker came up big offensively to lead Cadets over Ware County

At the start of this football season, Benedictine coach Danny Britt said the Cadets were going to utilize Bryce Baker, the team's standout linebacker, more on offense this year.

On Friday night, Baker got his chance to carry the load, and he delivered with what has to rank as one of the best games of his career as BC beat visiting Ware County 31-24 at Memorial Stadium in a battle of two defending state champions.

BC improved to 4-0 and avenged last year's 14-10 loss at Ware County (3-1), while ending the Gators 17-game win streak.

The senior rushed for a career-high 120 yards on eight carries, including an impressive 48-yard touchdown run, and he also had a sack and a fumble recovery while leading a Cadet defense that held Ware's well-respected ground game to 66 yards rushing.

"We knew Bryce was capable of playing like that, but we don't want to crush his stamina," Britt said. "I was impressed with the way we fought. We came in focused, and I was surprised when we fell behind 14-0, but we kept fighting and came back."

Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek jumps to pass over the Ware County defense during the Friday, September 8, 2023 game at Memorial Stadium.

Florida State bound quarterback Luke Kromenkoek completed 18 of 30 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with sophomore standout Bubba Frazier six times for 104 yards and had scoring throws to RaSean Mathhews, Ack Edwards and junior tight end John Lilly, who made his first career catch a memorable one for a touchdown. The 28-yard scoring pass to Edwards showed Kromenhoek's ability to keep a play alive as he scramble out of trouble and found Edwards for an impressive score.

"Our offensive line did such a great job tonight and one of our lineman knocked a defender off of me on that play," said Kromenhoek, who also rushed for 70 yards on 12 carries. "That showed the great chemistry me and Ack have — and I have it with all of our receivers because of the reps we put in."

Sophomore Micah Williams had a huge game with a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery in the first half, and senior Jeremiah Thomas had a huge sack to ice the game with 3:37 left.

Benedictine's Micah Williams hauls in an interception against Ware County's Quintin Orange during Friday night's game at Memorial Stadium.

Baker and his fellow linebackers Wilkes Albert and Third Scroggins did a great job defensively. Ware's only weapon was the passing game as Luke Hooks threw for 266 yards with a pair of scoring passes to Quintin Orange.

Baker had rushed for 53 yards and three scores on the season entering the game, and had 97 yards rushing last season.

"We knew we had to establish the run to win this game, and I was ready when they called my number," said Baker, whose offers include Georgia Southern. "I have to give props to our offensive line -- they dominated tonight."

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Baker has career night to lead Benedictine football over Ware County