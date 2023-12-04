Benedictine vs. John Marshall boys basketball: Bengals break Lawyers' pressure for 61-46 victory

Dec. 3—Benedictine tried to figure out John Marshall's press during the early portion of their game at the Great Lakes Classic on Dec. 3.

Once the second quarter began, the Bengals found the holes in the Lawyers' defense, and they pushed their lead to double figures. John Marshall was able to stay in the game from deep but was unable to get back into the contest.

Benedictine went on to win, 61-46, and improved to 1-1 on the season.

The early pressure from John Marshall wiped out the Bengals' 7-0 run to start the game. A large portion of that for the Lawyers was forcing turnovers and getting quick points.

The Bengals' Kris Smith said they were able to take care of the ball better after a timeout.

"We came out pretty slow," Smith said. "Coach preaches for us to avoid that but sometimes it happens. They ran over us in the first, but we continued to make shots and that helped a lot while we weren't playing at our best."

Smith led the way for Benedictine with 19 points. His work in transition and off the drive helped the Bengals' grow the lead.

Benedictine came into the contest after a close loss to Gilmour to start the season. Coach Chris Salata said the first-quarter issues came from players trying to make up for the miscues in that game.

Between quarters, Salata made it a point to have his players refocus on the contest in front of them and not the one in the past.

"It was a little bit of a letdown coming out of the loss to Gilmour," Salata said. "But once we calmed down against the pressure, we were able to move the ball up and down the floor, made some easy shots and played in transition."

The Bengals had several players pick up minutes and everyone played in different situations. John Horn scored his 14 points in the second half from the mid-range.

Mek Black had 10 rebounds as he crashed the glass and found his way to rebounds.

Salata said Benedictine's depth will help them contend in every game this season.

"It's nice to have the depth," Salata said. "We have a lot of guys that can plug and play, especially on defense. We have athletes on the glass, and it starts with Kris. He can score in a lot of different ways and once he gets going it helps everyone else."

It also took a lot of the pressure off of Smith. While he is used to doing anything that he is asked, having that depth and knowledge of situations helps him focus on leading.

While he handled the scoring duties against the Lawyers, he knows that in other games he may need to be the one in the paint or running the offense.

"Everyone knows their roles," Smith said. "It's just a matter of if we play at it or not. Some people have their role on defense, others see it change. John is a good middle shooter and when they went to that 2-3 zone, he found his sweet spot."

John Marshall was led by Jarvion Williams with a game-high 22 points and Markeel Harris with nine.

The Bengals travel to Erie for the Roundball Classic against Jefferson on Dec. 8.

THE SCORE

Benedictine 61, John Marshall 46