Benedictine overcomes career night by a New Hampstead quarterback to win on homecoming

New Hampstead quarterback RaShawn Truell had the performance of a lifetime, teaming up with receiver Jaylen Hampton to put up incredible numbers, but Benedictine found a way to celebrate its homecoming by pulling off a 39-31 win Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Truell, the junior in his first year as the Phoenix starter, completed 25 of 42 passes for a school record 533 yards with four touchdown passes and an interception. Hampton, the senior who has committed to Western Kentucky, had 11 catches for 242 yards with two touchdowns and added a scoring run, while Kamari Maxwell added six receptions for 158 yards and a score to pace a Phoenix passing game that never slowed down.

But Benedictine found a way to win — taking advantage of two defensive touchdowns. Zachary Maxwell had a 60-yard pick six for the first score of the game and senior Wilkes Albert returned a fumble 28 yards for a score for the Cadets first two touchdowns. Albert later set the career record for tackles at Benedictine as he reached eight on the night to surpass the mark of 392 by Tru'Self Cooper.

After the game, BC coach Danny Britt praised his squad for finding a way to win, but he didn't sugarcoat his assessment.

"We have to give credit to New Hampstead, they came in here and balled tonight," said Britt, whose two-time defending state champion squad improved to 6-0 and 1-0 in Region 3-4A play. "But we got exposed tonight and we need to get back to work and figure things out. We need to come with a different level of intensity as players and coaches in practice this week."

FSU bound senior Luke Kromenhoek came on strong at the end of the first half with a 54-yard scoring strike to RaSean Matthews and short rushing touchdown. He finished the night 6 of 18 for 114 yards passing and the score, with 20 yards rushing on seven carries.

BC's Third Scroggins had a big game defensively with a pair of sacks, a blocked extra point and a batted down pass on a two-point conversion that would have put New Hampstead up by a point with 4:48 left.

BC closed it out with a 50-yard scoring drive highlighted by Bubba Frazier's 26-yard run and capped with Na'Seir Samuel's 1-yard plunge into the end zone with 2:46 left.

"I thought we had a good game plan against them last year, and then we were down like 35-0 right away," New Hampstead coach Kyle Hockman said. "But we kept believing in that plan and then RaShawn showed up and did what he did tonight - he must have converted on big third downs like 10 times. I told the kids I was proud of them after the game. You always need to build them up, but you want to win a game like this when you have a chance -- but it didn't happen tonight."

