How Benedictine linebacker Third Scroggins has seen his recruiting interest skyrocket

Wearing his stylish glasses off the football field and basketball court, Herbert "Third" Scroggins of Benedictine has a kind of Clark Kent vibe, which he doubles down on by taking on the persona of Superman once the whistle sounds.

Power Five football recruiters have taken note of Scroggins natural gifts and ability and the 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker is racking up the offers. His ever-growing list includes Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Miami, Cincinnati, USC, Texas A&M, North Carolina and Georgia Southern.

Scroggins was named a 4-star recruit in November and played with the style of a wrecking ball in his junior campaign with the Cadets with 84 tackles, including 10 for losses, with 12 sacks, 14 QB hurries and a pair of fumble recoveries to earn All-Greater Savannah first-team honors for the second year in a row.

His first offer came in January of 2023 from Georgia Southern, the alma mater of Benedictine coach Danny Britt, who was a linebacker and safety in his playing days for the Eagles — and the interest has heated up since his junior season ended.

Herbert "Third" Scroggins of Benedictine.

Benedictine's Third Scroggins celebrates a big play during a 2023 game.

"I'm not used to all this attention — it's all new to me," Scroggins said. "But it's a blessing. I was lucky to have guys like Bryce (Baker, BC's senior running back who has signed with Georgia Southern) and Luke (Kromenhoek, the 5-star quarterback who has enrolled early at Florida State). They talked to me about everything and helped keep my head on straight. They told me I have to stay humble and focused on getting better."

Scroggins has his first school visit set for this weekend at Tennessee, and there are plenty more on the horizon for the three-sport athlete who is also a standout discus thrower for the Cadets. He also excels in the classroom, maintaining a 3.9 GPA with plans to major in mechanical engineering.

"I like playing three sports instead of just focusing on football because it helps me stay active as an athlete," Scroggins said. "I'm able to be consistent and stay busy. I like to play basketball because it's good for my footwork and quickness off the edge."

On the basketball court, Scroggins is a presence with a chiseled physique as he does a lot of the dirty work inside — averaging about six rebounds per game.

Benedictine's Third Scroggins at the free throw line in a game against Southeast Bulloch.

"He's a beautiful looking player, that's what you want to look like as an athlete," Britt said. "And as a person, Third is very unique. He's one of those first to show up, last to leave type of guys in football, and I guarantee there are a lot of teachers who would say he's their favorite student in the classroom — that's just the type of person he is.

"He has those glasses off the field and looks very studious — but when he gets on the field, he's just a beast. He comes off the edge so well and can also drop and play in space. He's going to have the chance to play almost anywhere he wants. And wherever he ends up is going to be getting a great person and player."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Benedictine's 4-star linebacker Scroggins on radar of top national programs