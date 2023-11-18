How Benedictine and Calvary dominated to advance to state football quarterfinals

Savannah football powerhouses Benedictine and Calvary Day entered the second round of the state playoffs ranked No. 1 in the state in their respective classifications – and the hometown favorites showed why Friday night as they both defended their home turf to advance to the state quarterfinals.

BC, the two-time defending Class 4A champion, won its 23rd-consecutive game in impressive fashion with a 31-7 victory over LaGrange (9-3). The Cadets improved to 12-0 and will host No. 2 North Oconee (12-0) Friday, Nov. 24, at Memorial Stadium.

Calvary Day wasted no time establishing its dominance against Thomasville as the Cavs took care of business in a 49-0 win. It was the seventh-straight shutout for the Cavaliers, who improved to 11-0 and will host Wesleyan (8-3) next Friday.

BC fell behind 7-0 early to LaGrange before Bryce Baker changed the momentum of the game with a 65-yard touchdown catch from Luke Kromenhoek, followed by a 31-yard scoring run that were sandwiched around a 41-yard field goal by Connor Ferguson.

Na'Seir Samuel broke loose for a 46-yard scoring run late in the first half as BC took control and never let down.

Bubba Frazier had a 75-yard pick six in the third quarter after a quarterback pressure by Jeremiah "Tank" Thomas led to an errant throw.

Kromenhoek, the 5-star senior quarterback headed to Florida State, entered the game late in the first quarter at free safety and played a pivotal role on both sides of the ball for the rest of the night. It was the second time Kromenhoek has played defense this season – he was a star safety on BC's state championship team two years ago, when Holden Geriner, now at Auburn, was starting at quarterback.

"It depends on the game with Luke, but we could be using him some more down the stretch at safety," Danny Britt said. "Our defensive guys love when he is in there. We definitely don't want him to get hurt, but I think he plays better at quarterback when he's in on defense. He just doesn't like to sit on the sidelines – and he's that guy."

Calvary got off to a quick start after a botched snap on a Thomasville punt gave the Cavs a short field, leading to a short scoring run by Trevor Strowbridge.

Tennessee-bound quarterback Jake Merklinger took over from there as the senior connected on 10 of 14 first-half passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. He hit Doopah Coleman on a 24-yard scoring strike on a crossing pattern, connected with South Carolina commit Michael Smith for a 16-yard touchdown and found Caden Arnold in the left flat – watching the senior make a nice move en route to a 69-yard touchdown, his 11th of the year.

Coleman had a touchdown run at the end of the first half, and Merklinger scored a second-half rushing touchdown before taking a seat. Freshman James Mobley, the backup quarterback, added a rushing touchdown.

"I thought we came out with a great start and played real well tonight against a good team," Merklinger said. "Coach (offensive coordinator Jason) Cameron is really diverse with his play calling, and we do an excellent job getting the ball into all of our playmakers' hands."

Junior Thomas Blackshear, the star receiver with a plethora of Power Five offers, missed the game with an injury. The Cavs are hoping he can come back next week.

Calvary's John Offer lifts Trevor Strowbridge into the air after he scored a touchdown during Friday night's game against Thomasville.

