Bend don't break: Sycamores expunge 19-point deficit in Music City

Jan. 31—After almost getting wiped off the Curb Event Center hardwood in the first half Wednesday night, Indiana State men's basketball picked up the pieces in a 19-point rally.

The Sycamores posted a gritty 78-72 victory as they went up early in the closing half with seven lead changes. ISU is now 19-3 overall and 10-1 to lead the Missouri Valley Conference.

"It's a long game," ISU coach Josh Schertz said. "On the flip side, we were up [17] in the first half and lost. It's a 40-minute game. There is nothing more overrated than first-half leads or halftime leads. We told [our players] to keep competing, keep chipping away. We haven't let go of the rope all year."

Indiana State senior Xavier Beldson scored the final go-ahead bucket with 6:41 left.

After ISU came up with a stop, Bruins senior Jayce Willingham tried to back him down in the mid-post on the left.

But Bledson kept him out of the paint and snagged the rebound.

Sophomore Robbie Avila found him for a bucket down low, then Avila backed down his defender as ISU cleared out for him. He was fouled and hit free throws for a 73-68 with 4:12 left. Avila led the team with five assists.

After Belmont senior Keishawn Davidson Belmont dialed up a 3, junior Julian Larry had a play that was eerily similar to last year's MVC semifinals last year in the waning seconds vs. Bradley.

He was called for a costly foul, but this time had a different outcome.

With 3:29 left, Avila misfired on a triple that caromed out near the charity stripe. Larry came from the help in the right corner and got up high enough to swat the rebound away from Belmont's 6-foot-9 sophomore, Malik Dia, for a second-chance look

The byproduct was junior Isaiah Swope banking in a trey from left wing on a dagger for ISU's final field goal with 3:17 to go.

"It reminded me of the play with [Larry] and [Bradley's] Malevy Leons at Arch Madness," said ISU junior Jayson Kent, who had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. "Ju stepped up in that. When we need big plays Ju always steps up and gives us the play we need. Big shoutout to him for hitting the ball and not fouling this time. He made crucial rebounds and crucial plays toward the end when we needed him."

After trailing 45-37 at the half, ISU made quick work of the margin.

With 14:41 left, Avila grabbed sophomore Ryan Conwell's missed 3 from the left side for a second-chance bucket at 55-54 for their first lead since 10-8.

Belmont came out and threw an early right hook. The Bruins pushed the pace for k and a 31-12 lead.

The Bruins blitzed ISU with a 20-0 run after ISU led 10-8.

Davidson dialed up a 3 with 10:07 left for the 19-point edge. The Bruins looked the part of MVC giant slayer again in the Curb Event Center, like when they topped Drake by 22 points Jan. 7.

This time, the Bruins had a barrage of triples with 7 of 11 makes to jump out to the sizable margin.

The blistering start proved to be a wake-up call for the Sycamores.

In the first dozen minutes, they committed six turnovers to just one from the Bruins.

ISU finished with nine first-half errors and six in the second half.

All five ISU starters got into double-figure scoring, paced by 17 points from Swope. Dia led the Bruins with 22 points.

The Sycamores will have a game at home Saturday against Drake, which is one game behind them in the league race. Drake won at home Wednesday, outscoring Valparaiso 81-70.