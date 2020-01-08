Bend but don’t break? Not a problem says Seahawks LB K.J. Wright

Earlier in the season, there was a lot of talk about how the Seahawks defense was mostly a bend but don't break unit, or, "rope-a-dope" if you want to use Pete Carroll lingo. The group never appeared dominant but usually did just enough to help the Seahawks get a win.

Seattle ranked 22nd in scoring defense and 26th in yards allowed during the regular season. The Seahawks were second to last in sacks with just 28. What saved the Seahawks was their 32 total takeaways, third-most in the league.

Sunday's Wild Card game against the Eagles was somewhat similar. The Seahawks won 17-9, but if you watched the game, you know that Seattle's defense wasn't as dominant as the score might suggest.

Philadelphia had more first downs than Seattle (20-16), Miles Sanders averaged nearly five yards per carry on 14 touches and Josh McCown was regularly finding open targets in the Seahawks secondary. Heck, the fact that Seattle had seven sacks even requires a double take.

But, that's the recipe for this Seahawks team, and they're OK with that.

"I don't feel like this was a rope-a-dope event, but I can see why you're asking the question," Carroll said, smiling, when asked about the play of his defense on Sunday.

K.J. Wright had no problem calling it a bend but don't break effort, and indicated that nobody else should either.

"It's always been that way," Wright said. "There's a difference between 21 points and nine points. That was key by us."

He's not wrong. The reality is that Seattle's defense held up every time the Eagles threated to score a touchdown. Philadelphia was limited to just three field goals in a game where its offense went 0-3 in the red zone, 3-11 on third down and 0-2 on fourth down. Both of the Seahawks fourth down stops came in the fourth quarter while it was still a one-possession game.

Wright credited secondary coach Nick Sorensen for Seattle's success defending the red zone. Sorensen is the Seahawks specialist in that area, and he helped put together a top-notch game plan that began with stopping the Eagles running game on early downs.

"I knew this defense was capable of putting up that performance," Wright said. "We did a great job communicating; we tackled really well; we got off the field on third down. We just put together a complete game today, and it felt really good."

One reporter challenged Wright given the numbers suggest Seattle's defense hasn't been much better than average this season. Wright, unfazed, remained steadfast that the Seahawks have a group capable of replicating Sunday's performance through the remainder of the postseason.

"I know the hearts and souls of the guys we have in here," Wright said. "I know the potential that we have. If we play like that – the d-line getting after it, the back end staying on top, we tackle really well – we can win the rest of these games."

That confidence, justified or otherwise, will be invaluable as the Seahawks playoff journey continues with a trip to the Frozen Tundra in the Divisional Round. Seattle hasn't beaten the Packers at Lambeau Field since 1999 (a current streak of eight-straight losses), and the Seahawks are currently four-point underdogs.

As you may assume, nobody in the Seahawks locker room is worried. They've seen this script written before, and they know how they expect it to play out on Sunday.

