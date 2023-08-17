Bend It Like Beckham director delighted that film inspired England’s Lionesses

Gurinder Chadha's Bend It Like Beckham has been credited with addressing the stigma associated with women's football - Joel Saget/AFP/Getty

When Bend It Like Beckham opened in cinemas, a generation of young girls were inspired to kick their first football – including some of England’s Lionesses.

Two decades later, as they prepare for their first World Cup final on Sunday, the director of the worldwide hit has revealed her delight at being a “part of this history”.

Gurinder Chadha told the BBC Today programme: “Today looking at all those headlines I feel very, very, very great to be honest with you. Now to be part of this history and to know that so many women who play in the World Cup today started playing after watching the movie.”

The film follows the friendship between Jules Paxton, played by Keira Knightley in her breakout role, and Parminder Nagra as Jess Bhamra. The pair bond as Jules encourages Jess to join her women’s football team, keeping her passion a secret from her family, and eventually accepting a scholarship to play in the United States.

As well as highlighting the duo’s impressive ball skills, it has been credited with addressing the stigma associated with women’s football.

The film follows the friendship between Jules Paxton, played by Keira Knightley, and Parminder Nagra as Jess Bhamra - AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo

Many of the Lionesses, who were children when the film was released, have credited it as an inspiration.

Defender Alex Greenwood, 29, has previously called it a “powerful film”, saying: “I wanted to go out and train like she and the girls did.”

Rachel Daly, 31, who played football at college in the United States, said earlier this year: “I remember watching Bend It Like Beckham when I was younger and doing something like this.

“And I learned so much from going out there and the amount that you have to do to balance your work studies and your football is insane so I learned a lot about myself.”

Injured captain Leah Williamson has also shared her love for the film, saying that the Texas song Inner Smile, which featured on the soundtrack, reminds her why she wanted to be a professional footballer.

“I grew up watching Bend It Like Beckham, I wanted to be a footballer because of that film and this takes me back there,” she told a BBC episode of My Sounds.

In an interview with the Telegraph in 2015, Ms Chadha said the film had the backing of the man after whom it was named.

She said: “When we first approached David Beckham [about the film], he said: ‘I wholeheartedly support this because I support girls’ football and want families to come to matches’.”