Benches clear in Yankees-Mets game after Giancarlo Stanton home run

Benches clear in Yankees-Mets game after Giancarlo Stanton homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The New York benches cleared during the Subway Series finale.

After Giancarlo Stanton crushed a game-tying two-run homer for the Yankees in the top of the seventh inning, he began jawing with the Mets' Francisco Lindor as he passed him at shortstop during his home run trot.

Lindor, on one of the two home runs he hit earlier in the game, taunted the Yankees while rounding the bases. He made an apparent whistling motion, which ESPN's Buster Olney later reported was in reference to a pitch-tipping incident involving the Yankees during Saturday's game.

The background on the bench-clearing incident: Last night, the Mets thought the Yankees had found pitch-tipping in Taijuan Walker and signaled by whistling to the hitter. That's what Lindor seemingly referenced in his home run trot. Stanton later responded, benches cleared. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) September 13, 2021

Stanton, whose homer tied the game at 6-6, was walking backwards at one point between second and third while interacting with and motioning towards Lindor. That led to both benches clearing as Stanton continued his trot home.

The players were separated and the incident didn't escalate any further, outside of Brett Gardner giving the Mets two thumbs down, a nod to the recent controversy involving Lindor and Javier Baez giving thumbs down to Mets fans.

Lindor, in the bottom of the seventh inning, answered by crushing his third home run of the game to give the Mets a 7-6 lead.

Stanton came to the plate with two on and two outs in the top of the ninth but popped up, fittingly, to Lindor to end the game.