Benches clear in SF after Harper is nearly hit twice in a row originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

SAN FRANCISCO — The benches and bullpens cleared in the top of the fourth inning at Oracle Park during Wednesday's finale after Giants left-hander Kyle Harrison came up-and-in to Bryce Harper on consecutive pitches, nearly hitting him both times.

Harper barked at Harrison after the first high-inside 94 mph heater. He appeared to yell, "What are you doing, man?"

On the very next pitch, Harrison threw even higher and more inside at 93 mph and hit the knob of Harper's bat, brushing him back and knocking off his helmet.

Harper and Alec Bohm had words with Giants catcher Curt Casali as the dugouts, bullpens and clubhouses emptied. Harper stayed out of the mix as some pushing and shoving took place around the infield. Giants hitting coach and former Phillie Pat Burrell appeared to be in the middle of it.

Both benches were warned. There were no ejections, and Harper himself looked like he calmed down during the delay. When play resumed, the Giants challenged the rule on the field (hit by pitch) and it was overturned after clearly showing it hit Harper's bat.

It was unclear whether Harrison threw either pitch intentionally or simply didn't have control of his fastball. You can understand Harper's reaction as he was hit in the face in 2021 by Genesis Cabrera and had his thumb broken the next year in San Diego when he was hit by Blake Snell.

The at-bat ended in a groundout with the Phillies leading by two runs at the time.