Benches clear after Harrison buzzes Harper in Giants-Phillies game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Things got spicy between the Giants and Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

Phillies star Bryce Harper, who has had his fair share of controversial moments by the Bay, wasn't happy during his at-bat in the top of the fourth inning after pitcher Kyle Harrison buzzed him high and inside with a four-seam fastball -- twice in a row.

After the second pitch, the benches cleared.

Kyle Harrison buzzed Bryce Harper twice, causing Giants and Phillies benches to clear 😳 pic.twitter.com/Q3BIIymj9N — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 29, 2024

The second pitch didn't hit Harper and was ruled a foul ball, and then the slugger grounded out to shortstop.

Giants fans might have been brought back to May 29, 2017 -- exactly seven years to the day -- when Harper and former San Francisco reliever Hunter Strickland threw punches near the mound after a similar incident.

Strickland drilled Harper and then they traded punches: pic.twitter.com/dQLq9YDz3j — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 29, 2017

No one was punched Wednesday, but it certainly wasn't a good start to the game for Harper. After a strikeout in the first inning, he took his frustration out on his bat in the dugout.

Bryce Harper was not happy after his first-inning strikeout 😬 pic.twitter.com/1Q0zVEp55f — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 29, 2024

Luckily, Harper didn't feel like hitting anything else later in the game.

