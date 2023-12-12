Benched Texas high school basketball player arrested for assaulting coach, authorities say

A high school basketball player in Texas and his brother were arrested for attacking the player's head coach after he was benched during a game, authorities said.

Sheriff deputies were dispatched to Willis High School, about 45 miles north of Houston, the night of Dec. 5 for reports of an assault that occurred in the school's parking lot, according to the Montgomery County (Texas) Sheriff's Office. The victim of the assault identified himself as a basketball coach for the Willis Independent School District and said he was was assaulted by several individuals, including a 17-year-old player of his, after they had returned from a game at Conroe High School.

"According to the coach, (the player) was benched at the game due to his behavior toward an opposing team player, which infuriated (the player) and his family," authorities said.

When the team arrived back at Willis High School, the coach said he went into the school, and when he went out to the parking lot, the player and his family were still present, authorities said. The family approached the coach, and a verbal confrontation began, which led to the player "punching the victim in the face." Then the player's 22-year-old brother "also began assaulting the coach," authorities added.

Another coach saw the attack and attempted to break it up along with other nearby people. When the fight was broken up, the suspects allegedly fled the scene.

Responding deputies noted the coach "had injuries to his head, neck, face, and arms as a result of the assault." Witnesses were interviewed and video surveillance was reviewed, and authorities arrested the player and his brother for assault on a public servant. They were taken to Montgomery County Jail and were later released after each posting a $23,000 bond.

USA TODAY Sports has reached out to Willis Independent School District for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas high school basketball player assaults coach after game: Police