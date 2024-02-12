Bench steps up in Oklahoma Sooners win over Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma Sooners capped off a massive week by going 2-0 with a win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the final home Bedlam game as conference opponents. It was an ugly game for the Sooners, but sometimes you have to win ugly.

It was tied at four nearly seven minutes into the game. But then the Sooners found their rhythm offensively. They ended up shooting 45.7% from the field and 39.1% from three, but once again, they were poor from the foul line. They went 15 of 24 (62.5%), which is really what kept Oklahoma State in the game, or this one could have been a blowout.

The biggest plays of the game might have been two Le'Tre Darthard threes. One was in the final seconds before halftime. The other hit the front of the rim, and bounced up and in, giving the Sooners a three-point lead with just over three minutes left in the game. The Sooners ultimately never gave the lead back.

Porter Moser spoke in his press conference about those two huge plays. “Even like at the end of the half,” Moser said. “What a veteran. We got a stop with seven seconds left and Waldo (Rivaldo Soares) got it, escaped dribbled, two dribbles up the sideline for a big three. Those are really good momentum turners right there.”

Those were massive shots from a guy many thought was getting too many minutes. But Darthard was massive for Oklahoma, going 3 of 4 from three and scoring nine points. They’ll need him and the other bench players to keep it up with a stretch of games against top 15 opponents coming up.

It starts with No. 13 Baylor on Tuesday night.

