Bench players get much-needed experience in IU women's win over Northwestern

BLOOMINGTON — Although in the midst of a successful season, a new era of Indiana women’s basketball is slowly creeping upon the program. Staple players that helped build the current reputation of the team like Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes are graduating and moving on.

Head coach Teri Moren is working to prevent the change of roster from also meaning a change in success. Part of ensuring that seamless transition includes incorporating the less experienced members of the team into live game play.

It can be hard to find time to work in the roster when the Big Ten is competitive as it is. But in Sunday’s 100-59 win over Northwestern it was the perfect opportunity for those younger members of the team to thrive.

With Sydney Parrish still out of the lineup for an indefinite amount of time, sophomore guard Lexus Bargesser got her second start. Although she did not score for the Hoosiers her nine rebounds and four assists left Moren very pleased, considering the big shoes she is needing to fill.

“What you’re doing is exactly what we need you to do,” Moren tells Bargesser. “We have scorers on the floor – we feel like we have a lot. We need Lexi to continue to facilitate.”

Being thrown into the fire, everything Bargesser is learning now will certainly benefit the team later on. It will provide more strength to the depth chart when Parrish returns, and of course as Bargesser continues her collegiate career.

Another bright spot for the future of the Hoosiers came in the form of sophomore forward Lilly Meister. As the understudy and anticipated future successor of Holmes, Meister showed flashes of the sixth-year senior on Sunday, from her swift footwork in the post to knocking in impossible looking shots off the backboard. Meister has seen considerable playing time this season, but her experience on Sunday contributed 13 points to the team’s win.

Indiana's Lilly Meister (52) shoots around Northwestern's Caileigh Walsh (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Northwestern women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

“Lily, I thought, came in and was really good,” Moren said. “She picked up fouls quickly, but here’s a kid that hasn’t played a lot and gotten many minutes, so we knew that she was going to look like she did but I thought she settled well.”

Freshman guards Lenee Beaumont and Julianna LaMendola also got a good amount of minutes, combining for 18 points. Their time in Sunday’s game not only develops the physical side of the game but the mental side as well – a strength necessary when playing at a high level.

“[Beaumont], it’s important to her. She cares so much and I think she internalized things. She thinks about things and doesn’t let those things go,” Moren said. “To see how aggressive she was offensively today was really good for her and good for us.”

If Sunday’s game was any indication of what the team will look like in the next few years – the future is bright.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Indiana women's basketball gets solid effort from bench in Sunday win