Benavidez unanimously outpoints Gvozdyk for interim WBC light heavyweight belt

Light heavyweight boxer David Benavidez, of Phoenix, Ariz., attends a boxing news conference Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Benavidez is scheduled to fight Oleksandr Gvozdyk, of Ukraine, for a vacant interim WBC light heavyweight title at MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 15. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — David Benavidez unanimously outpointed Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Saturday night to win the interim WBC light heavyweight belt.

Don Trella scored the fight 119-109, Dave Moretti had it 117-111, and Zachary Young scored it 116-112.

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs), who said afterward he suffered a cut over his left eye during training camp and was fighting with torn tendon in his right hand, was making his light heavyweight debut.

Benavidez — at 27, 10 years younger than Gvozdyk (20-2) — didn’t seem to be affected by moving up a weight class from super middleweight.

Benavidez controlled much of the fight, playing the role of aggressor, while keeping Gvozdyk backpedaling and playing defense.

Benavidez closed -500 at BetMGM Sportsbook, which means a bettor would have to wager $500 to win $100.

The fight was the co-main event, Gervonta “Tank” Davis defending his WBA lightweight championship belt against Frank Martin.

Both fights were two of four championship bouts highlighting the 100th championship fight night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

