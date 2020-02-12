Ben Zobrist has no plans to play as spring training starts for Cubs

The writing has been on the wall, but it sounds like Ben Zobrist is calling it a career.

The 38-year-old hasn't said anything official, but hasn't signed with a team yet as pitchers and catchers report to Arizona this week. MLB insider Jon Heyman gave more confirmation that Zobrist won't play in 2020.

Ben Zobrist hasn't announced anything but is at home and has no plans to play. Very nice career: started versatility trend and was rewarded for it, won 2 rings — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 12, 2020

Zobrist has been with the Cubs since 2016. He won back-to-back World Series, winning with the Kansas City Royals in 2015 and then the Cubs a year later. Zobrist was also the MVP of the 2016 World Series.

He was a three-time all-star, including in 2016 with the Cubs. Zobrist has career averages of .266/.357/.426 with 1,566 hits and 832 walks.

Last year, Zobrist stepped away from the Cubs for four months during the season as he sorted out his relationship with his wife. Both parties had filed for divorce.

When Zobrist returned in September, he hit .284/.377/.388 in 77 plate appearances. He played 47 games overall with a .260/.358/.313 slash line.

That also happened to be the final year of a four-year deal he signed with the Cubs. There hadn't been any word on Zobrist's future and things could certainly change if he gets antsy at home and wants to play again. For now though, it sounds like one of the faces of the Joe Maddon era won't be coming back.

