Ben Williamson knocks in three, Everett tops Spokane Indians 5-3

Apr. 16—The Spokane Indians are off to an historic start to the 2024 season. They won their first eight games for the first time in team history before dropping the finale of their road trip to Tri-City on Sunday.

On the other side, the Everett AquaSox entered play Tuesday losers of eighth straight with just one win on the season — and a run differential of minus-19.

It looked like a mismatch on paper, but that's why they play the games.

Everett's cleanup hitter Ben Williamson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and the AquaSox beat the Indians 5-3 in the opener of a six-game Northwest League series at chilly Avista Stadium.

Indians starter Mason Green went five innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts. He threw 82 pitches, 55 for strikes.

Green got two quick outs in the first, but a throwing error by shortstop Dyan Jorge put a runner in scoring position, which Williamson cashed in with a single to center.

In the bottom half, Indians leadoff hitter Cole Carrigg argued a strike three call and was ejected from the game. The strike zone remained a point of contention for both teams all evening.

Everett (2-8) added to its lead in the third. Green issued a two-out walk to put two on, then Williamson's blooper to short right field fell between three defenders and all hands were safe, with Brock Rodden scoring without a throw. Jared Sundstrom followed with a double into the left-field corner to score two more and make it 4-0.

The Indians (8-2) got on the board in the bottom half when Braiden Ward doubled to the left-center gap, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.

They made it a one-run game in the fifth. Jorge singled, Kyle Karros walked, and both moved up on a passed ball. That brought up Robby Martin Jr, who hit a line-drive single to right to drive in both.

The AquaSox loaded the bases in the eighth, but Davison Palermo got a strikeout to end the inning and keep it a one-run game. Felix Ramires was not as fortunate in the ninth as a one-out walk, double and sacrifice fly by Williamson made it 5-3.

Spokane went down in order the bottom half.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.