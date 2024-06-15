Ben White & Gabriel Magalhaes blown away with the performance of Arsenal star at Euro 2024 opener last night

Ben White & Gabriel Magalhaes blown away with the performance of Arsenal star at Euro 2024 opener last night

Arsenal star Kai Havertz was in fine form on Friday night for Germany, helping the Euro 2024 hosts secure a 5-1 victory over Scotland.

The 25-year-old assisted a goal before scoring from the spot on the stroke of half-time, excelling in his role as a number 9 as Die Mannschaft manager Julian Nagelsmann borrowed a leaf from Mikel Arteta’s books.

Havertz was impressive for the Gunners last season after an underwhelming start to life at the North London club, ending the campaign with 13 goals and seven assists in 37 Premier League appearances.

Playing as a striker eventually got the best out of the Arsenal star, and while Julian Nagelsmann deployed him at left-back against Turkey and Austria in November 2023, the Germany manager has decided to start playing him up front.

Havert started as a striker in each of his country’s last four matches heading into the European Championship, scoring twice against France and Greece, and he proved himself again last night.

The Arsenal star took to social media platform Instagram last night to react after the win over Scotland, and his teammates at club level Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes were impressed with his performance, taking to the comment section to react.

Havertz ended the 2023-24 Premier League season with nine goals and five assists in his last 14 matches and is in the form of his life in front of goal.

Germany take on Hungary on Wednesday before facing Switzerland on Sunday in their last group game, and the Arsenal man will be raring to go and hope to fire his side to victory at the end of the tournament.