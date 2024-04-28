Ben White’s dark arts and targeting Vicario: Inside Arsenal’s set-piece mastery

Ben White tugs on the goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario's right glove in the build-up to Arsenal's first goal on Sunday - Sky Sports

Ben White did not score either goal, and the records will show that he did not register an assist either. But for both of Arsenal’s set-piece goals in the first half of Sunday’s north London derby, the right-back played a crucial role.

White is Arsenal’s master of the “dark arts” and he was up to his usual tricks against Tottenham Hotspur when his sly work in the six-yard box helped Mikel Arteta’s side to take control of the match.

Sneaky, cunning, clever. Whatever word you want to use for it — and Spurs fans might want to use a few others — there can be no denying that White’s antics had a significant impact as Arsenal struck twice from inswinging corners in the space of just 23 minutes.

Tottenham 0 Arsenal 1 – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg own-goal (15min)

White’s dark arts

Arsenal clearly decided to target Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from set pieces, and White – as he has done all season – was deputed to make himself a nuisance to the opposition goalkeeper.

Normally he simply backs into them, but on this occasion he did so in an unusual fashion: by trying to take off the goalkeepers gloves. Vicario shook him off, but it certainly caught the eye before White backed away as the corner was about to be delivered.‌

The delivery, movement and end result

Arsenal almost exclusively deploy in-swinging corners, with Bukayo Saka providing on this occasion. The movement was from far post to near, but the key man largely stayed still with Takehiro Tomiyasu remaining where he was to ensure Hojbjerg could not get a proper contact on the ball. The Danish midfielder still tried to clear but could only succeed in deflecting the ball into his own net with Vicario – on his line – helpless.

White tugs on goalkeeper Vicario's glove

‌Tottenham 0 Arsenal 3 – Kai Havertz (38 min)

White’s dark arts

There are two moments where White gets under Vicario’s skin. The first sees the goalkeeper throw an arm at the defender, to force him away. White accepts the push, but bides his time – and then, shortly before the corner comes in, he barges the goalkeeper with Vicario ending up behind his goal-line. That ensures the Italian is in no possession to make a save if required.

White push on goalkeeper Vicario

The delivery, movement and end result

Declan Rice – having ignored some taunts from Tottenham fans – delivered another in-swinging corner just beyond the near post. Arsenal’s players had gathered at the back post but rushed forward, with Kai Havertz among them. The volume of players moving forwards meant Dejan Kulusevski, who appeared to be marking Havertz, was blocked off by his own team-mate, Ben Davies. That ensured Havertz had a free header which, with Vicario behind his own line (see below), he could not miss.

The end result

Arsenal’s success from corners was based on three things – excellent in-swinging delivery, clever movement and White’s dark arts. It was a potent combination that has done so much to boost their title charge.

