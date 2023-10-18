Ben Wheatley's teen zombie drama gets first-look and new cast

Channel 4

Meg 2: The Trench director Ben Wheatley is filming a Channel 4 horror-comedy series titled Generation Z.

Consisting of six episodes, and now in production in Wales, it's described as a "coming-of-age parable" with some Night of the Living Dead seasoning.

Below, you can check out its first-look images featuring a cast that includes Sue Johnston (The Royle Family), Lewis Gribben (Masters of the Air), Jay Lycurgo (The Batman), Robert Lindsay (My Family), comedian Johnny Vegas, Buket Komur (Our House), Anita Dobson (EastEnders) and Viola Prettejohn (The Nevers).

"Set in the fictional town of Dambury, the kind of place with stark opportunities and not much to do. Grey, unassuming, forgotten. It's the last place you'd expect the apocalypse to begin..." teased a Generation Z synopsis.

"But when an army convoy overturns outside a care home, a chemical leak starts to have an adverse effect on the residents there. The OAPs, led by Cecily and Frank, escape the grasp of the army looking to contain their angry, violent, insatiable hunger for raw flesh.

"On the night of the outbreak, teenagers – Charlie, Kelly, Steff and Finn, are living normal teenage lives: tinnies, messy feelings, complex relationships and ignoring their A-Level prep. But the gang abruptly find themselves at the centre of the virus when Kelly's nan Janine becomes infected and attacks her."

Despite this cannibalistic chaos going on around them, the youngsters must still negotiate parental relationships, friendships and old family secrets.

Channel 4's commissioning editor Rebecca Holdsworth shared in a statement: "We are so excited that Ben Wheatley has chosen C4 as the place to make his first original TV drama.

"Generation Z promises to have all of the unique visual flair and mischievous spirit that characterises Ben's film work; it is in turn wickedly funny, deftly political, and delivers on the kind of eye-popping shocks and thrills that mean this is shaping up to be a zombie drama like no other."

Generation Z will air on Channel 4 next year.

