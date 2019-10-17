Ben Watson's new reported contract suggests Patriots will keep him around

It's been a roller-coaster 2019 season already for Ben Watson. But it appears the ride has come to a stop.

Watson re-signed with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, eight days after the team released him. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss and The Boston Globe's Ben Volin, the veteran tight end is getting a $1.236 million base salary -- $800,000 of which is guaranteed.

Contract note: TE Benjamin Watson re-signed to a one-year deal with a base salary of $1.236 million, of which $800k is guaranteed. There is also a chance for Watson to earn $200k in playing time incentives. The $800k guarantee provides Watson some assurance he is in team's plans. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 17, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ben Watson's new deal with the Patriots pays him $800k for the rest of the season. But this time it's fully guaranteed, so the Pats probably won't be cutting him again this season.



Also $140k in incentives. Cap number of $940k. Plus a $600k signing bonus from the last contract



— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 17, 2019

That chunk of guaranteed change is a sign the Patriots want to keep Watson around for the remainder of the season. If he stays healthy, he should see plenty of opportunity, as Ryan Izzo and recently-signed blocking tight end Eric Tomlinson are New England's only other active tight ends with Matt LaCosse sidelined due to injury.

Story continues

Watson has yet to play in a game this season, missing the first four contests due to suspension and not traveling with the Patriots for their Week 5 game in Washington before he was released prior to Week 6.

The Patriots also benefited from releasing and re-signing the 38-year-old tight end, as they'll save over $1 million in cap space, according to the Boston Sports Journal's Miguel Benzan.

Before his release Watson's cap number was over $2.6M. His current total on the Patriots ledger is $1.54M so Pats saved over a million in cap space by cutting Watson and re-signing him. https://t.co/GfsC04rBQr — Cap Space=$2,876,787 (@patscap) October 17, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Ben Watson's new reported contract suggests Patriots will keep him around originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston