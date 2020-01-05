Ben Watson says he’s probably done playing

Patriots tight end Ben Watson said after Saturday night’s loss to the Titans that it was probably the last game of his NFL career.

Watson, who initially planned to retire a year ago before changing his mind and returning to the Patriots, doesn’t think he has it in him to come back in 2020.

“It’s difficult. I love this game, but there’s a time when you definitely have to move on. So definitely won’t be back here next year, probably, and then probably won’t be playing at all,” Watson said, via USA Today. “It’s something that I’ve tried to do before and it didn’t work. But there’s only so much your body can take, and so much you want to put your family though, before you want to settle down and have some roots. Figure out what the next chapter of your life is going to be. So we’re going to talk about it, of course, and make family decisions but it’s been a great run and it’s really special to be back here.”

The 39-year-old Watson was the oldest player in the NFL last season at any position other than kicker and quarterback, and he has now come to terms with it being the end of a long and successful career.