Ben Watson praises Tom Brady's mental and physical toughness: 'He's an inspiration'

Even Ben Watson can't help but marvel at what Tom Brady has accomplished, and continues to accomplish, during his 20-year NFL career.

Watson was Brady's teammate in New England from 2004-09, then he rejoined the Patriots for a second stint in 2019. The veteran tight end, who turned 39 earlier this month, has a locker next to Brady's and gets a firsthand look at the 42-year-old quarterback's unmatched preparation day in and day out.

With his start vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback ever to start a full 16-game schedule at age 42. Watson recently took a moment to reflect on his QB's accomplishment with ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Amazing," Watson told Reiss. "There are certain guys that have an innate ability to play and are able to withstand the pressure and hits and the mental and physical side of it. We all know [Brady] takes care of his body, but I don't think we really understand the extent to which he deals with a lot of injuries, and the commitment he has through those."

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Brady has been adamant about hoping to play at least until age 45. The six-time Super Bowl champion said recently his "tune hasn't changed," and he plans on continuing to play football after this season.

That dedication and continued passion for the sport has resonated with Watson, who will be talking about Brady's mental and physical toughness for years to come.

"That's another side of it. There's a physical side of it, but that mental and emotional component has to be so strong in order to last for 20 years in a sport as intense as NFL football," Watson said.

Story continues

"He's an inspiration. Every time I see him here, next to my locker, I think to myself, 'I'm going to be telling my grandkids about that.' He's just a guy, like all of us, and we have conversations. But when you sit back as a football fan, and think about all he has done, it really is incredible the fact he is still an elite quarterback."

Watson, a champion with the Patriots in '04, had retired from the NFL before opting to sign with the Pats for a shot at another title. He'll get to suit up next to Brady in the locker room for at least one more game, as New England is onto the playoffs with plans to bring home its seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Ben Watson praises Tom Brady's mental and physical toughness: 'He's an inspiration' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston