Ben Watson is “definitely disappointed” to leave Patriots

Patriots tight end Ben Watson became former Patriots tight end Ben Watson on Monday, when the team didn’t add him to the active roster before his exemption expired following a four-game suspension for violating the PED policy. On Wednesday, he spoke publicly about the situation for the first time.

“I wouldn’t characterize it as bitter,” Watson told WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni, and Fauria regarding his reaction to the move, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “I am definitely disappointed. Definitely sad about the situation. You mentioned all those things. It’s different when it is just you, but when you are a father and a husband and you are making these types of decisions for your family — you’re moving across the country, those types of things, which is part of the job — there’s still a lot more to consider. That adds to it.”

Watson also expressed appreciation for quarterback Tom Brady‘s effusive praise for Watson on Tuesday.

“I love that guy, seriously,” Watson said. “You hear that a lot in football, but I really do love him. Part of the reason for coming here was to play with him again, and to spend time with him in the locker room but also to take the field and go out there and compete with him because he’s the ultimate competitor. It meant a whole lot to me to hear him say that publicly the other day. . . . If we don’t get to play in [another] regular-season game together, it was a privilege to be out there with him in the preseason and as well as in practice.”

It’s clear that Watson hasn’t closed the door on returning to the Patriots, if they need him. For now, they don’t have a roster spot. With only one injury, they may.