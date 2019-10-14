Ben Watson back to Patriots
Ben Watson‘s absence from New England didn’t last long.
Watson, the veteran tight end who was released by the Patriots last week, is planning to re-sign with the Patriots this week, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Patriots ran a very limited offense on Thursday after injuries to tight end Matt LaCosse and fullback Jakob Johnson, and they may see Watson as a player who can pick up the slack.
The 38-year-old Watson hasn’t played yet this season after serving a suspension for the first four games. He should be ready to get up to speed quickly, however, after spending training camp and the preseason with the Patriots.
