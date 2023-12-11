Ben Wallace urges Tory rebels not to ‘wreck the Government’ over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak will personally attempt to win over Tory migration hardliners during a Downing Street breakfast - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Ben Wallace has warned Tory rebels not to “wreck” the Government by voting down the emergency Rwanda legislation in a rare intervention since his resignation as defence secretary.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Wallace urges his colleagues not to “make the perfect (but unrealistic) the enemy of the good”.

Rishi Sunak’s Safety of Rwanda Bill faces its first Commons vote on Tuesday and he will personally attempt to win over Tory migration hardliners during a Downing Street breakfast in the morning.

No 10 suffered a blow on Monday when a “star chamber” advising groups on the Conservative Right warned that the Bill did not go far enough, prompting calls for it to be pulled.

But there was also a boost as the One Nation group of moderate Tory MPs announced they would vote for the legislation, warning against any attempts to harden up the measures.

Downing Street insiders were projecting optimism about the vote on Monday night, dismissing any suggestion that they may have to pull the Bill because of the scale of the Tory rebellion.

No 10 figures are warning rebels there is no chance of getting deportation flights off the ground before the election if the legislation is voted down and James Cleverly, the Home Secretary has told colleagues who want to amend it that they will scupper the plan.

No Tories have yet publicly declared they will vote against the Bill but some rebels were claiming on Monday there was a “real possibility of defeat” without a promise of future changes to the Bill’s wording.

On Monday a meeting of 40 Right-wing MPs agreed to abstain or vote against the Bill unless the Government offered concessions and a spokesman suggested enough MPs were considering voting against it to defeat the Government.

The Prime Minister’s struggle to keep his party united behind his new emergency legislation has prompted speculation over the consequences for his leadership if it is defeated.

Mr Wallace, who served as Mr Sunak’s defence secretary but is known as a close ally of Boris Johnson, has rallied to the Prime Minister’s side with a warning for his party.

Describing immigration as a “Rubik’s cube of a problem”, Mr Wallace writes: “Before anyone in my party thinks the solution to this Rubik’s cube is to wreck the Government, perhaps we should calmly state that we are heading in the right direction and making progress.”

He goes on to list returns or co-operation deals signed with France, Bulgaria, Turkey, Italy and Georgia and how small boat crossings have dropped in the last year.

Mr Wallace adds: “Next comes Rwanda. Yes, we lost before the courts, but just like any government before us, we have addressed the issues and I am confident that, as long as Labour doesn’t use the unelected House of Lords to derail the scheme, there is a good chance the return programme will progress.”

He also says: “Conservative MPs must not let Keir Starmer off the hook by turning [Tuesday’s] vote into an exercise of making the perfect (but unrealistic) the enemy of the good. Strong deterrence has to be built brick by brick.”

‘Crackers’ to harden Bill

The intervention echoes other prominent former cabinet ministers, such as David Davis, the former Brexit secretary who said on Monday it would be “crackers” to try to harden up the Bill.

The debate splitting the Conservative Party is likely to play out all the way up to the vote on Tuesday evening.

Mr Cleverly has issued an explicit rebuttal of calls from Tory immigration hardliners to toughen up the legislation.

Writing in The Telegraph, he says: “Those who say that the Bill doesn’t go far enough are, with all due respect, mistaken. And the way to prove that it cannot work is not to make sure that it cannot work.”

But Mark Francois, who as chairman of the European Research Group arranged the star chamber process, counters that Margaret Thatcher would never have brought forward the legislation that Mr Sunak is championing.

Mark Francois said Margaret Thatcher would never have supported a Bill like the current one - Lucy North/PA Wire

Mr Francois writes for The Telegraph: “What would Margaret have done? As a former barrister, I suspect she would never have allowed such a defective draft in the first place.

“She would have ensured that the legislation was legally watertight, even if this was in the face of internal opposition from her own Cabinet and European Judges.”

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, just 12 pages long, is the Government’s attempt to make sure its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is as legally watertight as possible after the Supreme Court ruled it unlawful last month.

On Monday, the Tory Right’s “star chamber” concluded that by allowing asylum seekers to legally challenge deportation if they are at risk of “serious and irreparable harm” most flights may not be off the ground even months after the Bill passes.

But the UK Government’s legal advice warned against closing the path for some individual legal challenges, insisting that doing so would mean the UK was breaking its European Convention of Human Rights commitments.

One line of the legal advice summary read: “Completely blocking any court challenges would be a breach of international law and alien to the UK’s constitutional tradition of liberty and justice, where even in wartime the UK has maintained access to the courts in order that individuals can uphold their rights and freedoms.”

While some of the leaders of the Tory groups considering voting against the legislation commented on it on Monday, few revealed categorically how their members were being urged to vote.

Some Tory MPs may choose to abstain on Tuesday’s second reading vote, keeping back any rebellion for later legislative stages when amendments can be tabled.

‘Major surgery’ needed

A spokesman for the New Conservatives, a group who met Mr Sunak on Monday morning, said 40 MPs had agreed “the Bill needs major surgery or replacement”. Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, and Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister, are understood to have been among them.

A senior source said: “The Government needs to guarantee they will table amendments to the Bill which answer the flaws its critics have identified, or else they aren’t providing any good reason for those who consider it won’t work to vote for it tomorrow - and defeat for the Government becomes a real possibility.”

But Damian Green, the chairman of the One Nation caucus, which has 106 Tory MPs on its Whatsapp group, announced its MP backers would be urged to vote for the Bill.

Mr Green said: “We have taken the decision that the most important thing at this stage is to support the Bill despite our real concerns.

“We strongly urge the Government to stand firm against any attempt to amend the Bill in a way that would make it unacceptable to those who believe that support for the rule of law is a basic Conservative principle.”