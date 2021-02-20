Ben VanSumeren transfers from Michigan to Michigan State football

Ben VanSumeren is trading maize and blue for green and white.

The linebacker from Essexville entered the transfer portal one week ago — hours after his brother, Alex, decommitted from Michigan football — and has found a new home with Michigan State football, he announced on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Up until 2020, VanSumeren was mostly deployed as a fullback, though he also took snaps at running back and practiced at tight end. He transitioned to the other side of the ball, where he played 76 snaps in six games and made two starts in losses to Indiana and Penn State.

The 6-foot-2, 253-pounder arrived in 2018 as a three-star prospect from Garber High School.

He became the eighth scholarship player from U-M to enter the portal since September.

Alex VanSumeren is a defensive tackle ranked as the fourth-best recruit from Michigan in the 2022 class. He reportedly has offers from Penn State and Michigan State among other Power Five programs.

