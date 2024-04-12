Ben Thompson steps down as head coach at Emory & Henry

Emory, VA — Emory & Henry is looking for a new basketball coach after Ben Thompson stepped down to assume new responsibilities in the advancement office. Thompson has served as the men’s coach since 2018.

Last season Thompson won just 5 games while in the 21-22 season it was 16 and then 15 games in the 22-23 season.

A national search will be conducted for a head men’s basketball coach during the 2024-2025 academic year to be announced following the conclusion of next season.

