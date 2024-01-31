Ben Stokes to resume bowling as Joe Root overtakes him as England's leading all-rounder

With lockdown defense and a blossoming offensive game, Hidalgo is resetting expectations for a player of her stature.
Tennessee and Virginia are ready to take the fight to the NCAA.
The NFL again had to dig deep to find a QB for the AFC.
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.
One of the NFL's brightest offensive minds is staying in Detroit.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
College athletics sits in a sort-of purgatory — stuck, it seems, between archaic amateurism principles and a full-scale professional model.
Could the rookie receiver face discipline from the NFL over sports bets he allegedly placed while he was in college?
Kelce is the No. 3 favorite to score a TD behind Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Info Solutions' Bryce Rossler to give their thoughts on the fallout from the Conference Championship games this past weekend and react to some of the latest head coach and coordinator news around the NFL. Charles and Bryce start off with the Baltimore Ravens and what went wrong for them against the Kansas City Chiefs. Charles is high on the KC defense and thinks they have what it takes to slow down the San Francisco 49ers. The duo move on to the NFC Championship game, as they discuss Brock Purdy and his overrated play this postseason, what's next for the Detroit Lions and whether or not to pay Jared Goff. Later, Charles and Bryce react to some breaking coach news, including Arthur Smith becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers (and what went wrong for him as a playcaller in Atlanta) and Lions OC Ben Johnson deciding to stay in Detroit instead of taking a head coaching job. The hosts finish off the show with their thoughts on offensive vs. defensive head coaches and their favorite head coach hire so far (things are looking up for the Carolina Panthers!)
Tennessee was fined $8 million in July for violations that happened under former football coach Jeremy Pruitt.
With the Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl, get ready for more Taylor Swift.
What did we learn from the past few weeks of the NFL playoffs?
In today's edition: The Caitlin Clark effect, the "lost generation" of men's tennis players, the best remaining MLB free agents, a crazy stat about LeBron's longevity, and more.
The allure of Las Vegas and two marquee franchises is already driving the ticket market toward unprecedented highs.
Ben Simmons played in his first game since Nov. 6 on Monday night.
For the first time since Spagnuolo took over in 2019, the Chiefs have a truly stifling defense.
If the Chiefs manage to win another Super Bowl, expect the Kansas City fatigue to hit new highs in the 2024 season.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.