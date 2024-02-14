Ben Stokes can look forward with confidence on 100th England cap but true litmus test still lies ahead

Ben Stokes has made a habit of ignoring some of his most memorable milestones: Headingley’s non-celebration of 2019 still the genre’s peak, when a zoned-out centurion gave reaching three figures only as much acknowledgement as you or I might afford a stranger in a hotel lift.

You can imagine the youthful Stokes shunning the cake and candles at his own 10th birthday party, a game of musical chairs still to be won.

And so, on the eve of the Third Test in Rajkot, in which Stokes will win his 100th cap, it was hardly surprising to hear the England captain in no mood for personal reflection.

“It’s just a number,” he said. “Every Test is just as important as the next. There’s the next one, which will be 101 — it’s just one more. There will be a time when I can [reflect] a bit more, but milestones and stuff like that — it’s not done until it’s done.”

It is easy to view the restless sportsperson’s inability to dwell with a degree of sympathy, impulse demanding that what comes next is always what matters more, but there is something significant in the confidence with which Stokes can now look forward.

For all the modern English Test cricketer plays far more frequently than its predecessor, Stokes’s century does not represent longevity in its most familiar form. He is not in the James Anderson-James Milner mould: the evergreen, uber-pro immune to the attrition of time. In short, it has not come easy.

Stokes has been slowed and stunted by a raft of serious injury problems, by mental health issues and, in the case of the Bristol incident still central to his story, by woes of his own making. Since his debut in Australia at the end of 2013, Stokes has missed 28 Test matches. In the same period Joe Root, for comparison, has missed only two.

Major milestone: Ben Stokes is set to earn his 100th England cap against India in the Third Test in Rajkot (Getty Images)

It was only a few months ago that many wondered how much longer he could do this, how many more times he could put a creaking body through the game’s most taxing form.

The chronic knee issue that had turned the world’s best all-rounder into a specialist batter was getting worse, Stokes unable to fulfil even that half of the brief without a great show of struggle.

The player’s commitment to England has never been in doubt, but only a fool could fail to notice the relative ease with which he might, if he so pleased, collect as much coin, and more, on the franchise circuit.

That the 32-year-old at last turned to surgery before Christmas, by his own admission a last resort, told you he was worried, too.

And so it is that for all the brilliance of Ollie Pope’s 196 in Hyderabad, and for all the romance of Tom Hartley’s redemption, Dr Andy Williams of the Cromwell Hospital in London remains the early frontrunner for England’s man of the series.

Stokes, of course, did plenty himself to climb off the operating table in late November to start this tour, now about to become the 16th Englishman to play 100 Tests looking as fit as he has at an almost any point since his 50th.

The true litmus test lies ahead, with the plan still for a return to competitive bowling by the summer.

The true litmus test lies ahead for Stokes, with the plan still for a return to competitive bowling by the summer

“It’s little and often now,” he explained, after sending down three gentle overs in the nets on Tuesday. “We don’t have a plan with where I go with my intensity. It’s just how I feel at the time, but also not getting too far ahead. It was another step forward.”

A less-determined character might have settled for a final career phase as ‘only’ captain and bat, but that is not Stokes’s way, made clear at the back end of the Ashes, when he only half-jokingly touted a late foray into spin.

For all the dismissal of personal landmarks, it cannot have escaped his attention that with three more scalps he will join Jacques Kallis and Sir Garfield Sobers as only the third man ever to pair 200 Test wickets with 6,000 Test runs. For a cricketer whose numbers have not always done justice to his career, it would be quite the feat.

Including this week’s, England play 15 more Tests before the year is out, and should Stokes feature in all of them he would climb into the all-time top-10 in terms of appearances, above the likes of Ian Botham, Kevin Pietersen and Geoffrey Boycott.

It is remarkable that, suddenly, that does not seem fanciful — and neither does looking a fair way beyond.