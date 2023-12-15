Ben Stokes issues knee injury update

Ben Stokes has issued an updates on his recovery from knee surgery (Getty Images)

Ben Stokes believes his rehab has “been going really well” as he steps up his recovery from a knee operation ahead of England’s Test tour of India.

After the World Cup, the Test captain went under the knife but had to wait until the end of November to have the operation. It will be a tough recovery for Stokes to be fit enough to take a leading role for the first Test match against India at Hyderabad starting on 25 January.

Rob Key confirmed that Stokes was expected to play a key role in the series, although he would not be able to bowl in India.

However, the all-rounder was only fit enough to bowl during two of England’s six Test matches in the summer and has been playing as a specialist batter since the second Ashes Test match at Lord’s.

In a post on Instagram, Stokes said: “Two weeks post knee opp.

“First two weeks was just relentless icing to get the swelling down and very small amounts of exercises to keep my knee moving,

“Great to be able to start some work in the gym, hoping for good progression over the next two weeks.

“Rehab been going really well.”

The 32-year-old has been affected by a chronic problem in the knee over the last 18 months, although the exact nature of the issue has never been confirmed by Stokes.

England will face a tough challenge in India and have called up three uncapped players for the upcoming Test tour, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley and Gus Atkinson.

Under Stokes and Brendon McCullum’s leadership, England have not lost a Test series, drawing only against New Zealand overseas and the Ashes at home, while blowing away all other opposition, although India is expected to be a difficult test.