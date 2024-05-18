Ben Stokes dismissed by Nathan Lyon as Ashes rivalry renews

Nathan Lyon had Ben Stokes caught for two at Stanley Park - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Ben Stokes vs Nathan Lyon has been one of the most dramatic duels in Ashes cricket over the last decade. At the Headingley Test of 2019 Lyon could not dismiss Stokes during his finest hour, but he did when playing for Lancashire at Blackpool in Stokes’s first match of this season.

Lyon had already demonstrated what a lethal off-spinner he is against left-handed batsmen, dismissing Durham’s captain Scott Borthwick with a ball that bounced – almost kicked, such is the Australian’s over-spin – on a fresh out-ground pitch and had Borthwick caught at first slip.

It was much the same scenario when Lyon bowled to Stokes, who had scored two: Lyon, round the wicket, and turning sharply if not bouncing on this occasion, while Stokes played back – much as he had in India last winter, very open-chested – and edged a low catch to second slip.

There might be long-term implications, for the next Ashes series, in that for as long as Lyon continues to bowl, Australia can keep control over England’s batsmen, whether they are playing Bazball or not. But for this comeback by Stokes, a cheap dismissal hardly signifies, because what matters is that England’s captain is now bowling again at full lick.

On the second morning of this match Stokes had one more over, after 17 on day one, before Lancashire’s first innings ended. It had been some work-load on the first day of his comeback yet Stokes was able to get out of bed and put his left knee through its paces all over again. That is what mattered: those two wickets, not his two runs.

Lancashire’s total of 356, after they had been sent in, came to look ever more impressive as Lyon went to work. Durham are mid-table, and Lancashire bottom of it, so they need their Lyon to roar and their first victory of this season.

