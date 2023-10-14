Ben Stokes closes in on England return at World Cup

Following a hip injury, Ben Stokes has not yet played in this World Cup - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

England will make a late decision on the fitness of Ben Stokes before their World Cup clash with Afghanistan in New Delhi.

Stokes, who reversed his one-day international retirement to return to defend the World Cup he helped England win in 2019, has been struggling with an injury to his left hip. He has missed both of England’s first two matches - the loss to New Zealand and victory over Bangladesh - but continues to step-up his training in preparation for a return.

“Ben seems to be getting better day by day,” said Joe Root. “He trained really well last night. He had a bat and seems to be improving. All good signs.

“As we all know, any team with Ben in it is a lot stronger, but he’s got to be fit to play. We’ll see whether that’s the case.”

England might well believe there is no need to reason to rush Stokes back from injury. If they decide to hold him back, he could instead make his return in England’s fourth match, against South Africa in Mumbai next Saturday. With South Africa among the early pacesetters in the World Cup - they scored 428 against Sri Lanka in their opening game and then thrashed Australia - the match in Mumbai looms as potentially critical to England’s chances of reaching the semi-finals.

If Stokes is held back, it will mean that Harry Brook retains his spot at number four. The Yorkshire batsman has enjoyed an extraordinary start to his Test career, hitting four centuries and averaging 62 in his 12 Tests, but has been less effective during his brief ODI career. In eight ODIs, Brook is averaging 21. He has only played 23 50-over matches in his professional career, and admitted that he was “inexperienced” in the one-day format on Friday.

Root said that England “couldn’t get much worse from there,” after the nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in the tournament opener and needed to continue learning in the format.

“You can’t be too arrogant,” Root said. “You’ve got to sometimes be able to look at the team and say, well, these are the things that when we’re at our best we do really well. And we showed that we can do that last match.

“This is a tournament where you’ve got to keep looking to progress and get better. When you do hit as a stumbling block, you have to just stay really calm and not panic and remember what is really important and that’s going to get you to where we need to be at the back end of the group stages towards the big knockout games.”

While there are expected to be a swathe of retirements from ODI cricket after the World Cup, Root, who is still only 32, confirmed that he intends to continue playing the format and appear in the 2027 tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“I’d like to go on a safari; it would be nice to tie that in,” he joked. “I’d love to still be playing in four years’ time. The cricket landscape is forever changing, isn’t it? But I can’t see myself not being there unless I’m not good enough and guys have gone past me.”

Even if Stokes does not return, England could make changes to the team that defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs. Chris Woakes has been ill in recent days, but trained on Saturday to give himself a chance of playing against Afghanistan. But if England are cautious with Woakes’ return, David Willey would slot into the side as a like-for-like replacement.

At 33, it would be Willey’s first ever match in the ODI World Cup. The left-arm quick was in England’s original squad for the 2019 World Cup before being replaced by Jofra Archer. After being picked for this year’s event, he has self-deprecatingly described himself as a “donkey”.

Willey has been in fine form in recent years in ODI cricket. Since the 2019 World Cup, he has averaged 38 with the bat and 22 with the ball, taking 37 wickets in just 21 ODIs. If he replaced Woakes, Willey would expect to take on his role as a new ball bowler, using his swing.

Gus Atkinson, the 25-year-old Surrey quick, could also appear for the first time in a World Cup. Atkinson is viewed by England as a like-for-like replacement for Mark Wood. England might view the fixture against Afghanistan – who have won just one of their 17 matches in ODI World Cup history – as an ideal chance to introduce Atkinson into the tournament, as well as allowing Wood to rest.

There had been some concerns about Root’s form going into the World Cup, after scoring just 39 runs in four innings. But he has instantly regained his rhythm during the World Cup, scoring 77 and 82 in England’s first two games to showcase his strength against spin.

“When you get here and you’re in that tournament mentality of ‘this is what it’s about’ and you need to stand up and deliver, it’s a different frame of mind and that really helped me coming out here,” Root said.

“I do enjoy playing cricket in India. It suits my game quite nicely.”