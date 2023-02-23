Ben Steele to coach Cardinals’ tight ends

The Arizona Cardinals continue to fill out their coaching staff under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon promised experience on the coaching staff and their new tight ends coach comes with plenty.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are making Ben Steele their new tight ends coach, replacing Steve Heiden, who left to join Dan Campbell’s staff on the Detroit Lions.

Steele has been coaching since 2008 and in the NFL since 2014.

After six seasons in the college ranks, Steele started in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was offensive quality control coach from 2014-2016 and then tight ends coach from 2017-2018. In 2019, he joined the Atlanta Falcons as an offensive assistant and then was tight ends coach in 2020. He was an assistant offensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and the Denver Broncos in 2022.

Now he joins the Cardinals.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More Arizona Cardinals offseason!

Northwestern's Ryan Smith to coach Cardinals' CBs Colt McCoy to miss time in offseason recovering from injury PODCAST: Jonathan Gannon's coordinators, offense and more

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire